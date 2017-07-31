Circus skills at Flowerfield

Would learning to balance plates, juggle and baton twirling be an activity you would like to get involved in?

If so, an afternoon of circus fun will take place at Flowerfield Arts Centre on Friday, August 11.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Art Outreach Programme have teamed up with Streetwise Circus in developing the Aurora Circus Project. The project aims to offer people from marginalised groups including older people and people living with disabilities or mental health problems, the opportunity to learn new skills, meet new people and above all have fun.

The project is funded by the ‘Spirit of 2012 Challenge Fund’. Its vision is ‘people empowered to get out, be involved and feel better’.

The Circus workshop will take place at 2.30pm on Friday, August 11 followed by a performance at 4pm with Jim and Dr Nick.

Accompanying the afternoon, an exhibition from Council’s Arts and Older People Outreach programme will be on display at Flowerfield Arts Centre. Featuring mosaic and textiles, the art work is from courses that took place in Ballycastle and Cushendall with artists Louie Winward, Helen Byrne and Jackie Dougan. The exhibition will be available to view from Friday, August 11 until Saturday, August 19.

All children must be accompanied by an adult and admission is free. For more information please contact Flowerfield Arts Centre on 028 7083 1400 or visit http://www.flowerfield.org/