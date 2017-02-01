Church raises £3,900 for Kenya

Many lives will be touched as a result of another amazing fundraising effort by Ballymoney Church of God.

In its 10th year, the “Choose a Gift – Change a Life” alternative gift scheme, an integral part of missionary outreach, once again attracted support from far and wide. Despite challenging economic circumstances people gave with such compassion raising the wonderful total of £3,900.

The Church has a long association with Kenya and is involved in demonstrating God’s love in a very practical way through a diverse range of projects.

This tremendous effort will make a difference to the lives of children and families who struggle with the impact of absolute poverty on a daily basis. The money will be used to provide food and clean water, support education and health and also help many orphans.

To ensure that 100% of the aid reaches those most in need the Church works closely with ‘Reach the Unreached Ministries’ and Richard Gunning was presented with a cheque on Sunday morning.

Pastor Jonathan Payne commented: “Once again, Church members, their neighbours, families, friends and work colleagues were extremely generous in their giving and will touch and change many lives through their kindness. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this very worthy cause and made this year’s appeal such a success.”