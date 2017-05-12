Church of God hosts Men’s Big Breakfast

Are you looking for a tasty breakfast with good fun and fellowship!

On Saturday, May 20th May the church is holding another Men’s Big Breakfast, a great event for men of all ages.

This special morning starts at 10am in the Church’s Fellowship Hall where a feast of a breakfast will be served at absolutely no charge!

The special guest is Pastor Richard Hardy, an accomplished and gifted speaker who uses his experience and talents to help inspire, enthuse and encourage.

Pastor Hardy is a Senior Baptist Minister with over 25 years experience of local Church Leadership. Prior to setting up The Entheos Trust he worked as Care for The Family’s Head of Church Relations. He helped to set up the National Engage Conferences that have inspired hundreds of Churches to impact their Communities.

Men’s Big Breakfast welcomes all men, from all over our Community, young and old, irrespective of their Church affiliation.

Why not come along for a morning of fun, fellowship and the Best Breakfast you’ve ever had - and it’s all free!

You will be assured of a very warm welcome.