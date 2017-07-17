Charity film contest open to local schools

Local schoolchildren have the chance to win £1,000 by designing a short film over the summer on the subject of reducing child abuse and neglect.

The winner’s school will receive £750.

UK early years charity WAVE Trust has launched its first 70/30 Short Film Contest to support its 70/30 Campaign – to reduce child abuse & neglect by 70% by the year 2030.

The contest is open until Friday, September 22.

This is a unique opportunity for 16-18 year olds from anywhere in the UK to do something truly amazing for a special cause while representing their school and getting seriously creative!

Students will plan, design and produce their own short video film (max. 3 mins) to share the 70/30 message in a fun and inspiring way.

They’ll share with the world what 70/30 is all about, why it matters and what we need to do to see a real change towards a happier, healthier society for all.

In addition to the top prize of £1,000 (plus £750 for the winner’s school), judged by an expert panel, the person whose entry receives the most votes can choose their prize from a list for runners up which includes a tandem skydive and a European travel pass.

Entries can be submitted either through the website or via Instagram (using #7030ByMe).

Everyone, including those who choose not to enter the contest, is encouraged to vote for their favourite short film by visiting the entry gallery online at http://shortfilmcontest.70-30.org.uk/entries/20085

To enter the contest or read about WAVE’s 70/30 Campaign visit www.70-30.org.uk

You can keep up with all the latest on the contest by following @7030Campaign on Facebook and Twitter.

A spokesperson for WAVE said: “Our purpose is to make the world safer by breaking damaging, inter-generational family cycles. We do this by finding solutions to the root causes of damage, before it happens - ‘primary’ prevention.

“We bring together the best of international scientific understanding of both root causes and solutions.

“We then use this to create practical, effective action plans to break the cycles of childhood abuse and neglect.

“Our ultimate aim is to create a wave of action that will end abuse of all children, everywhere, period.

“Our immediate goal is to drive and enable a year-on-year reduction in UK childhood abuse, neglect and living with domestic violence amounting to 70% by the year 2030. We call this 70/30.

“As an educational charity, we share what we learn with (and are constantly learning from) local and national policy-makers, academics, police, third sector organisations, community groups and practitioners.”

www.wavetrust.org