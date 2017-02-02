Charity extends opening hours

Bee Heard, a local mental health support service, is pleased to announce that we are planning to start opening an extra day each week.

This will allow us to accommodate more clients and to help support our local community further.

The organisation will now open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week, between 11am and 4pm.

Bee Heard, which has been open for two years, offers people a safe place where they can work through their issues and find support in times of need.

Bee Heard offers a drop-in service for people with mental health issues to talk to with someone that has knowledge and experience of what they’re going through. This is on a free and confidential basis.

Bee Heard is located at 22a New Row, Coleraine, just above Daniel Henry Estate Agents.

If you would like more info, please email contact@beeheard.org.uk, call 028 7034 3886 or through our facebook page /BeeHeardColeraine

