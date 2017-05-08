Charity event will aid Friends of Cancer Centre

A fund-raising event for Friends of the Cancer Centre in Belfast will be held at the Royal British Legion clubrooms in Ballymoney on Friday, May 19.

Organised by Dervock man, Robert Stewart , this is the fourth year that the Centre will have benefitted from the charity fund-raiser and Mr Stewart, his family and friends, are confident they will again raise a substantial amount .

A raffle, auction, music will be followed by a light supper and it promises to be an entertaining evening. Admission is £5 and tickets are available, but intending patrons can also pay at the door.

Mr Stewart has undergone treatment at the Centre for a number of years and because of the excellent care and attention received from medical staff he has felt compelled to give something back.

So far, he has raised thousands for the Centre, something which is greatly appreciated.