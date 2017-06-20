Chance to travel on the famous Waverley paddle steamer

Don’t miss the chance to sail aboard the famous Paddle Steamer Waverley when she visits Northern Ireland for just one day!

This year is a momentous year for the ship and residents of Northern Ireland will have the chance to step aboard this iconic vessel in the year that marks the 70th anniversary of her maiden voyage.

Waverley will sail from Red Bay at 3pm this Sunday, June 25. The ship will arrive from Scotland, bringing hundreds of passengers to enjoy time ashore in the village before setting sail along the spectacular Antrim Coast, steaming towards Fair Heads with views of Rathlin Island.

Waverley’s Captain, Ross Cochrane who hails from Coleraine, said: “I am very proud to be able to bring Waverley to my home country. Her attraction lies in a

mix of things - the heritage, history, social history, maritime history, engineering history and scenery. I hope to be able to welcome lots of my fellow countryman aboard!”

Waverley is the world’s last sea-going paddle steamer. Named after Sir Walter Scott’s first novel, the vessel was built on the Clyde in 1946 and launched in 1947 to replace the original Waverley that sunk off Dunkirk during active war service in 1940.

The ship has been restored to her 1940’s glory. Passengers and visitors can eat, drink and relax in a choice of locations, including the traditional steamer dining saloon, the Caledonia Tea Room and the sun kissed promenade deck, whilst young adventurers on board can enjoy the children’s ‘Pirates Chest’ menu. Waverley also boasts the Jeanie Deans and Malt Whisky Bars which provide a range of drinks to suit everyone’s taste. There is something for all on board, with views to enjoy, and memories to be made.

