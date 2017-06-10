Celtic boss Rodgers marries at exclusive Loch Lomond club

Carnlough man and Celtic FC manager Brendan Rodgers has re-married at Loch Lomond Golf Club.
The former Liverpool boss (44) married 34-year-old Charlotte Searle from Merseyside yesterday (Friday).
Celtic FC posted a photo on social media, sending congratulations to the happy couple.
Rodgers took the helm at Celtic last summer and led the Scottish champions to a remarkable unbeaten domestic season in his first year in charge.
Almost Done!
Registering with Ballymoney and Moyle Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.