Causeway sea life ‘as diverse as any in tropical seas’

Ulster Wildlife is holding a shoal of events along the Causeway Coast during National Marine Week (July 29 - August 13).

There will be opportunities for participants to savour the sound of lapping waves, whilst searching for wild treasure around our shores.

The programme includes a Living Seas exploration stand at Red Sails Festival, Portstewart, on July 29, 12pm to 8pm. This free event will include marine life pool, seashore treasures, life-size models of ocean giants, and arts and crafts.

On the same date, 11am – 1pm, there’s an invitation to join Ulster Wildlife, Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust and the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group for a marine mammal watch, followed by a strandline walk at 2.30pm at the Magilligan Bioblitz.

Dave Wall, Living Seas officer with Ulster Wildlife, said: “The waters are teeming with life as extraordinary and diverse as any found in tropical seas, yet for many this hidden treasure trove of discovery and adventure is often overlooked.”

During the week, people are being asked to consider their relationship with the sea. The Wildlife Trusts’ The Sea and Me challenge asks everyone to make a pledge for the sea, for example, to say no to single use plastics like cups and bags which can end up in the oceans. Other events are: August 4, 1.30pm to 3.30pm, cave and rockpool exploring at Cushendun Caves and August 13, 10am to 1pm, coastal foraging at Cushendall.