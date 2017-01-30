Carol Service raises £2,150

There was a presentation by Roberta Scott MBE, Conductor of the Community Choir in Coleraine, of a magnificent cheque for £2,150 to the Members of the Robinson Hospital Trustee Board last week.

The money was the proceeds from a very special Carol Service held in First Coleraine Presbyterian Church on December 17.

The Service was hugely attended that evening and indeed it has become a high point of the Community Christmas celebrations in the area. The collection of such a substantial offering at the Service epitomises not only the Public’s appreciation of such a high standard of Music they have come to expect, but equally recognises the Charitable aims of a Choir which has worked unanimously and professionally under the Leadership of one so endowed with the highest of Musical skills, so freely given by Roberta Scott MBE.

The focus of the Concert was to raise funds to assist the signal aim of the Robinson Hospital Trustees to improve the facilities for Care of those patients in our Community needing Palliative Care within the Robinson Memorial Hospital.

The Community of North Antrim and the North Coast is so fortunate to have such a facility as the Robinson Hospital. To maintain this, the Trustee Board has a Duty to help, together with the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, to meet the needs of Patient Care – needs that are changing and are developing with the advancement of Medical and Nursing knowledge and care.

The proceeds from the Carol Concert at Christmas are so helpful and so significant –and indeed so unexpected in their magnitude, that they firmly underline the aspirations of the Trustees – the aspiration of that need to maintain , and where necessary to improve the facilities for the provision of the Peace and relief from suffering and indeed give Tranquillity to all those patients needing Palliative Care .

The Robinson Hospital Trustees simply recognise that and finally just want to thank Roberta Scott and her Community Choir for their efforts to these ends – efforts so successfully given as a Team and as individuals.