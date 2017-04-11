Can you open the 10 Game of Thrones doors?

Tourism NI has today launched a Journey of Doors passport that allows Game of Thrones® fans to visit the 10 Game of Thrones Doors across Northern Ireland and collect a unique stamp at each of the locations.

The Doors, created by Tourism Ireland and Tourism NI, were carved from trees blown down in Storm Gertrude in January 2016 at the Dark Hedges in Co Antrim – perhaps the most iconic Game of Thrones® filming location in Northern Ireland. Each door depicts moments inspired by Season 6 referencing key scenes and events from the show.

The intricately carved doors are legacy pieces demonstrating the connection between the fantasy world of the show and the reality that is Northern Ireland. The doors hang in pubs and other venues in Northern Ireland close to filming locations giving visitors a brand new Game of Thrones® territory experience to enjoy.

Judith Webb, Tourism NI Experience Development Officer commented; “Game of Thrones® is one of the most popular TV shows of all time currently broadcast in 199 territories worldwide. Northern Ireland is home to many of the filming locations that frequently appear on our screens and as a result, the show has been transformative for screen tourism in Northern Ireland. Fans from around the world are visiting Northern Ireland for the unique Game of Thrones® visitor experience on offer that combines the stunning filming locations with the doors situated in local bars and restaurants.

“The Journey of Doors souvenir passport is an interactive way for visitors and Game of Thrones® fans to travel to each of the doors and collect a unique stamp at each location. To navigate their way around Northern Ireland to the ten doors and the accessible filming locations visitors can download the Game of Thrones® Filming Locations Northern Ireland app.“

Brian Twomey, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Marketing Communications, said: “The ‘Journey of Doors’ passport is a really great follow-up to our ‘Doors of Thrones’ campaign from last year. It’s an innovative way to encourage fans everywhere to come and experience Northern Ireland and its Game of Thrones connections – inspiring them to discover the doors which tell the story of series six and seek out the nearby film locations.

“We’ll be distributing the passport through our offices around the world – to our network of international tour operators and travel journalists, as well as to potential holidaymakers for Northern Ireland. Our 2016 ‘Doors of Thrones’ campaign reached an estimated 126 million people around the world, with the campaign’s short films being viewed 17 million times – generating coverage worth about £11.3 million.”

The Journey of Doors passport is available from the 10 pubs and restaurants where the Doors of Thrones are located as well as many of the Visitor Information Centres across Northern Ireland. It can also be downloaded from www.discovernorthernireland.com/gameofthronesdoors

There are 25 Game of Thrones® filming locations in Northern Ireland that are accessible to the public and visitors can choose from a range of guided location tours or immerse themselves in Game of Thrones® themed adventures such as archery, cycle tours or banquets.

Door Locations:

DOOR 1: The Cuan, Strangford, Co. Down

Nearby Filming Locations: Castle Ward & Audley’s Castle Locations

DOOR 2: Fiddler’s Green, Portaferry, Co. Down

Nearby Filming Location: Quintin Bay

DOOR 3: Percy French, Newcastle, Co. Down

Nearby Filming Locations: Tollymore Forest & Leitrim Lodge

DOOR 4: Blakes of the Hollow, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh

Nearby Filming Location: Pollnagollum Cave

DOOR 5: Owens, Limavady, Co. Londonderry

Nearby Filming Locations: Downhill Beach, Binevenagh & Portstewart Strand

DOOR 6: Fullerton Arms, Ballintoy, Co. Antrim

Nearby Locations: Ballintoy Harbour & Larrybane

DOOR 7: Gracehill House, Stranocum, Co. Antrim

Nearby Filming Location: The Dark Hedges

DOOR 8: Mary McBrides, Cushendun, Co. Antrim

Nearby Filming Locations: Cushendun Caves, Above Murlough Bay, Murlough Bay, Carnlough Harbour & The Glens of Antrim

DOOR 9: Ballygally Castle, Ballygally, Co. Antrim

Nearby Filming Locations: Cairncastle, Carnlough Harbour, The Glens of Antrim, Sallagh Braes & Shillanavoghy Valley

DOOR 10: The Dark Horse, Belfast, Co.Antrim