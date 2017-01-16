Campaign aimed at domestic abuse victims

Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership and police are reminding domestic abuse victims that they can take steps to make 2017 a better year.

PCSP Chairman, Alderman William King said: “We know that police respond to a significant number of reports of domestic abuse every day however we also know that many incidents go unreported. By re-launching our ‘Walking on Eggshells’ campaign we want to raise awareness around what domestic abuse is and what

steps victims can take to make it stop.

“Very often people who are being abused feel isolated, vulnerable and frightened and don’t know where to turn. Through the campaign we are encouraging all victims

regardless of age, race, gender or sexuality to come forward and report the matter to

the police. Speak out to stop it.”

Superintendent John Magill said: “Our role is about prevention, protection and prosecution – to prevent further violence, to protect the victim, children and other vulnerable people and to facilitate the prosecution of offenders. We work closely with our partners, statutory and voluntary, to ensure the victims get the help they deserve, to highlight the issue of Domestic Abuse and to explore ways in which we can keep communities safer.”

There are dedicated domestic abuse officers across Northern Ireland to ensure that all domestic abuse crimes are investigated, as well as providing support and

information to victims about police procedures and legal proceedings. Domestic abuse cannot be dealt with solely by the police and it is important that the

partnership work continues in order to highlight the issue of domestic abuse and explore ways in which we can all make our communities safer.

A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Helpline is available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual violence, now or in the past on 0808 802 1414.

The PCSP and police should strongly encourage anyone suffering from domestic abuse to contact their local police on the non-emergency 101 or in an emergency always call 999.

The PSNI has a dedicated page on their website with all the information that people may need if they are a victim of domestic abuse https://www.psni.police.uk/speakout