Cameras at the ready for best of Ballymoney competition

Smyth’s EUROSPAR want to showcase the best of Ballymoney...but they need your help!

The John Street based store is running a competition to find and name the best photo of Ballymoney.

Entries from novice and professional photographers alike are welcome. The judges are looking for photographs that bring the spirit of the town to life, whether they’re hidden gems or everyday attractions.

Store owner, Samuel Smyth welcomed entries saying: “We’re really looking forward to seeing the entries to our photography competition and would encourage as many people as possible to get involved. It doesn’t matter how experienced you are behind a camera, what we’re looking for in the winning entry is an image that sums up one aspect of what they feel makes the town great.

“Creating a shopping environment for our customers that places a high importance on supporting and promoting our local community is so important to the team at Smyth’s EUROSPAR and we feel the competition will help to do exactly that.”

Competition entries can be submitted via email: smythseurospar@aol.co.uk or via direct message to the Smyth’s EUROSPAR Facebook page. All images will be showcased online via the store Facebook account and a winner will be selected via public vote.

The winner will receive £100 vouchers to be spent in Smyth’s EUROSPAR and their photograph will be professionally printed and displayed in-store.

The competition closes at midnight on Saturday, August 26 and the winner will be announced on Facebook on Saturday, September 9.

For more information ask a member of staff in-store, or visit the Smyth’s EUROSPAR Facebook page.