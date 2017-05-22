Calum Best pays tribute to his dad George Best on his birthday

Calum Best has paid tribute to his late father George on what would have been his 71st birthday.

Born on May 22, 1946, the football legend died on November 25, 2005 - months short of his 60th birthday.

Paying tribute to his father on Twitter, Callum said: "Happy bday dad , love and miss u . More than ever know I know ur looking down taking care of me and I'm doing u proud x RIP bestie."

WATCH: New 'moving' George Best film set to air on BBC

Calum has previously written a book about his relationship with his dad entitled Second Best: My Dad and Me.