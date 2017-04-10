Call for £12,000 to buy African wells

The Drop Inn Ministries is urging the local community to help raise £12,000 to provide three water wells in Burkina Faso, Africa.

And last week the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey, officially launched the scheme with its first donation.

Edwina Chambers from Drop Inn Ministries Thrift Shop at Castlecroft, Ballymoney, explained: “We have all seen it on television, the desperate need for clean water in Africa. Burkina Faso is the second poorest country in the world and we believe clean water is the first step out of poverty and enables them to fight hunger, depravation and illness.

“Without water, there is no food and no way for the community to grow any or be self-sufficient. We all need water to survive, and that’s why we are appealing to the local community to help us - we can’t raise the £12,000 to finance the three wells without them. It’s amazing that £4,000 gets one well which can provide clean water to thousands of people.

“The Ballymoney community have been exceptional over the years helping us to raise vital money for numerous projects in Africa including buying a minibus which is being used as an ambulance.

“Only recently they also helped raise £6,000 to purchase lights to brighten up the swamp area to scare away the snakes and scorpions. Every morning they were waking up to find members of their community dead after being bitten. However the lights keep the snakes and scorpions away, it’s simple but life saving.”

Calling on ideas to help raise the money, Edwina added: “The Mayor has given us our first donation, which is absolutely fantastic, and this will hopefully be the first of many.

“However we can’t do it alone and I urge people to come forward with ideas to help us raise more funds or even organise events to enable us to reach the £12,000 target. As always locals can call into the Castlecroft shop for further information or to drop off donations.”

Drop Inn Ministries would like to thank the Mayor for her donation and SignsNI for their continued help over the years.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey, added: “The constant availability of a water supply is something we all take for granted, so it is difficult to comprehend that so many people have to live without it. I was delighted to support this campaign, and I would urge everyone to get behind it, and help the organisers meet their fundraising target.

“I know the Ballymoney community have already contributed to lifesaving projects in Africa, and I would like to commend them for everything they have done so far. These efforts are making a real difference to the lives of some of the world’s poorest people.”