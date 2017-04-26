Busy time for Kilraughts YFC

Kilraughts YFC have had an extremely busy March and April for members and new committee.

On March 24, Kilraughts held there annual Parents night at Kilraughts First Presbyterian Church. The night was full of laughter with juniors letting loose of some scandal from current and past members.

The arts festival was performed as well as young Sean Kane performing his winning talent show song. They also had their annual prizing giving and this year Frank McClure donated a new cup to the club for Group Debating called the McClure Perpetual cup. Thanks must go to Harry Crosby who came to be the guest speaker and to all friends, family and some hopeful new members. Without their support the club would not be as strong as it is today!

The club dinner was in March at the Marine hotel Ballycastle and the night was full of great food and lots of craic for all members.

Next in the diary was the YFCU Arts festival Gala in Londonderry. The clubs performance of ‘Jail Break’ was a great success and a fantastic experience for all the participants, who all had a blast. Special thanks must go to our producers Hannah, Emma and Robert and to our exceptionally talented band! Well done to the other four clubs who also performed the standard was incredibly high!

Kilraughts are now looking forward to the upcoming One Act play and this years YFCU’s AGM.