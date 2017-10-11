RHI overspend far greater than first feared, department tells court

The scale of the overspend on the RHI scheme has now increased from a potential figure of £500 million to about £700 million, the Stormont department responsible for the debacle has told the High Court.

On the fourth day of a judicial review case which RHI claimants have taken against the Department for the Economy, the department’s lawyer told Mr Justice Colton that the scale of the problem is now worse than previously feared.

Tony McGleenan QC said that what had once been referred to by the department as a likely £490 million overspend is now potentially a £700 million figure which will have to be found from Stormont’s budget between now and 2036.

Mr McGleenan said that the department’s projections now put the total cost of the non domestic RHI scheme in Northern Ireland at £1.4 billion. With £700 million coming directly from the Treasury, that leaves a shortfall of £700 million which the department says has to come out of the Northern Ireland block grant - the budget from which health, education, roads and all other Stormont expenditure is funded.

He emphasised that this was a “worst case projection” and that because of the length of time involved and other variables such as the life expectancy of boilers it was necessarily an estimate.

Earlier in the case, the RHI claimants argued that the overspend is actually far lower and could be as little as either £160 million or even £60 million.

However, Mr McGleenan said that there were multiple flaws in the assumptions behind how that figure had been calculated.

He said that the claimants had commissioned experts to examine the figures and they had made several key assumptions which were wrong.

He said that they excluded inflation from the figure, something he said “has to be wrong” because the RHI regulations say the tariff has to be changed every year with inflation.

He said that they were wrong to say that 80 pending applications should all be discounted, something he said was presumptuous.

He also rejected the argument that if boilers were being heavily used then some would break and be excluded from the scheme because the payment is attached to a specific boiler with a serial number.

Mr McGleenan said that because the boilers were “income generating mechanisms” the would be carefully looked after and repaired by the owners.

And he rejected the argument that the cost for Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plants - thought to be set to attract in the region of £100-£160m of RHI subsidies - should be excluded based on the fact that a departmental gaffe meant that part of the RHI scheme had never been sent to Brussels for approval and the plants had therefore been rejected.

Referring to looming litigation about at least one of those plants, he said that, as with any court case, the department could not be sure of the outcome and therefore was not discounting that aspect of RHI at this point.

Mr McGleenan also set out an example of one claimant who he said had made a total investment of £111,000 in his boiler installation but had already been paid £226,500.

He said that the man, a poultry farmer who is one of the claimants on the case, had been on course to receive £2.5 million over the 20 years of the scheme.