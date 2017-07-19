REVEALED: Full list of BBC's 96 top earners

The BBC has released a list of 96 presenters and journalists who are paid more than £150,000 per year by the corporation.

£2,200,000-£2,249,999

Chris Evans, the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show presenter

£1,750,000-£1,799,999

Gary Lineker, the Match of the Day presenter

£850,000-£899,999

Graham Norton, the radio and television presenter

£700,000-£749,999

Jeremy Vine, the BBC Radio 2 host

£600,000-£649,999

John Humphrys, the long-standing presenter of BBC Radio 4's today programme

£550,000-£599,999

Huw Edwards, the BBC News at 10 presenter

£500,000-£549,999

Steve Wright, the BBC Radio 2 presenter

£450,000-£499,999

Claudia Winkleman, the Strictly Come Dancing host

Matt Baker, the Countryfile and One Show presenter

£400,000-£449,999

Andrew Marr, who hosts The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday mornings

Stephen Nolan, the BBC Radio Five Live presenter

Alan Shearer, the former footballer

Nicky Campbell, who co-hosts the breakfast show on 5 live with Rachel Burden - who is not on the list

Alex Jones, who co-hosts The One Show with Matt Baker

£350,000-£399,999

Fiona Bruce, the BBC News presenter and Antiques Roadshow host

Vanessa Feltz, the BBC Radio London presenter

Nick Grimshaw, the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast host

Simon Mayo, the BBC Radio 2 presenter

Tess Daly, the Strictly Come Dancing host

£300,000-£349,999

Sue Barker, the Question of Sport presenter

Eddie Mair, presenter of BBC Radio 4's PM programme

Lauren Laverne, the BBC Radio 6 Music presenter

Nick Knowles, the DIY SOS host

£250,000-£299,999

Zoe Ball, the BBC Radio 2 host

Brian Cox, the physicist and presenter

Evan Davis, the host of Newsnight

Jason Mohammad, the Welsh radio and television presenter

George Alagiah, the BBC News presenter

Nick Robinson, a co-host of the Radio 4 Today programme

Scott Mills, the BBC Radio 1 host

Trevor Nelson, the BBC Radio 2 DJ

Ken Bruce, the veteran BBC Radio 2 presenter

Amanda Mealing, who plays Connie Beauchamp in Casualty

Derek Thompson, who plays Charlie Fairhead in Casualty

£200,000-£249,999

Mark Chapman, the Match of the Day 2 host

Jools Holland, the pianist and presenter

Dan Walker, the BBC Breakfast presenter

John Inverdale, the sports host

Gabby Logan, the sports host

Victoria Derbyshire, the radio and television presenter

Mishal Husain, part of the Radio 4 Today presenting team

Martha Kearney, the World at One host

Laura Kuenssberg, the BBC's political editor

Andrew Neil, the host of This Week

Jonathan Sopel, North America editor

Mark Radcliffe, the Radio 2 host

Gary Barlow, the singer and Let It Shine host

Len Goodman, the Strictly Come Dancing judge

Dannii Minogue, the singer who appears on Let It Shine

Bruno Tonioli, the Strictly Come Dancing judge

Alan Yentob, the presenter

Peter Capaldi, who stars in Dr Who

Danny Dyer, the EastEnders actor

Emilia Fox, the Silent Witness actress

David Jason, the actor

Rosie Marcel, who plays Jacqueline Naylor in Holby City

£150,000-£199,999

Naga Munchetty, the news presenter

Adrian Chiles, the sports presenter

Greg James, the Radio 1 host

Shaun Keaveny, the Radio 6 Music presenter

Moira Stuart, the Radio 2 newsreader

Jo Whiley, the Radio 2 host

Jonathan Agnew, the cricket broadcaster

Clare Balding, the sports presenter

Jonathan Davies, the sports presenter

John McEnroe, the former tennis player and sports presenter

Darcey Bussell, the Strictly Come Dancing judge

Mel Giedroyc, the former Bake Off co-presenter

Craig Revel-Horwood, the Strictly Come Dancing judge

Paul Martin, the Hidden Heritage presenter

Simon Schama, the historian

Kamal Ahmed, Economics Editor

Jeremy Bowen, Middle East Editor

Ben Brown, news presenter

Mark Easton, Home Editor

Gavin Esler, news presenter

James Naughtie, broadcaster

John Pienaar, political broadcaster

Sophie Raworth, news presenter

John Simpson, World Affairs Editor

Kirsty Wark, the Newsnight host

Justin Webb, the Today host

Laurie Brett, who plays Jane Beale in EastEnders

Letitia Dean, who played Sharon Watts in EastEnders

Tameka Empson, former EastEnders actress

Guy Henry, who plays Henrik Hanssen in Holby City

Linda Henry, who plays Shirley Carter in EastEnders

Scott Maslen, who plays Jack Branning in EastEnders

Diane Parish, who plays Denise Fox in EastEnders

Hugh Quarshie, who plays Ric Griffin in Holby City

Jemma Redgrave, who plays Bernie Wolfe in Holby City

Catherine Shipton, who plays Duffy in Casualty

Gillian Taylforth, who plays Kathy Beale in EastEnders

Lacey Turner, who plays Stacey Branning in EastEnders