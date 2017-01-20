Over 30 employers set for major Ballymena job fair

Local jobseekers have been urged to ‘seize opportunities’ as Ballymena prepares to hold a major job fair with over 30 employers in attendance.

Julie Gorman, ICTU; John Allen, Unite the Union; Debbie Rea, Blaney; Mayor Cllr Audrey Wales MBE; and Joan Connolly, Ballymena Jobs & Benefits Office.

Taking place in The Braid, Ballymena Town Hall, on Thursday February 2, the fair will offer the chance to discuss training and employment opportunities with leading employers including the likes of Blaney, Moore Concrete, Bluebird Care, and the Hilton Group.

Large and small employers from across the borough will also be available to answer questions and discuss training and employment opportunities.

Joan Connolly, Ballymena Jobs and Benefits office, explained: “Job fairs are a great way to meet employers, find vacancies and discover what skills, attributes and entry requirements they are looking for from applicants.

“Representatives from different employers, education and training organisations will be under one roof to provide you with information and advice about how they can help you with your future career.”

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE said: “Job creation is central to the Council’s strategy with this Job Fair and Advice Forum being an excellent example of our ongoing work in partnership with not only potential employers, but also trade unions and the Department for Communities.

“The free event is an important step in helping achieve fuller employment across the Borough.”

Practical tips for job seekers planning on attending the job fair to help get the most out of this opportunity include:

‘Be prepared - review information about the Job Fair at www.jobcentreonline.com.

‘Allow yourself adequate time. Come as early as possible. Prioritise the employers you’re most interested in.

‘Be prepared to give some information about yourself, such as contact details, qualifications so far, future career aspirations and goals.

‘An updated CV would be useful to bring as some employers may be interested in reading it on the day.

‘Take notes when you enquire about next steps.’

The job and advice fair will take place between 10am and 3pm

Further information about preparing for a job fair is available on nidirect.gov.uk/preparing-for-a-careers-event.