New jobs in Ballymoney with Ground expansion

Ground Espresso Bars has announced a multimillion pound expansion plan which includes new stores in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Scotland.

The independently-owned coffee chain has undergone significant growth in recent years. This next stage will see three new stores open before Christmas, representing an investment of over £400,000 and creating over 40 full and part time jobs in local communities and three posts at head office in Ballymoney.

The new stand-alone sites include the old Pump House in Portadown, part of a £400k regeneration scheme on the River Bann, Laganbank Retail Park, Lisburn, and Victoria Square shopping centre, Belfast.

Further expansion will continue next year with two new stores in the pipeline for Dublin, one in Newry and four already confirmed in Scotland, all of which will be in partnership with Next plc.

A further four stand-alone Ground Espresso Bars are also planned for Scotland along with several new locations in Northern Ireland.

Karen Gardiner. Operations director, said: “This is a really exciting time for Ground as we embark on our second major expansion within three years. We are looking forward to opening more stores locally and in the Republic of Ireland, and are thrilled to be launching our brand in Scotland with both stand-alone stores and concession stores within Next plc.”

Ground currently employs over 250 staff across 20 stand-alone stores and concessions in Ireland.