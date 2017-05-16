IN FULL: NI property prices by local council area

A report detailing the price of residential property in Northern Ireland was published on Tuesday morning.

The report, which was published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (N.I.S.R.A.) is for the first quarter of 2017.

The standardised price for residential property in Northern Ireland as a whole is £124,007 and ranges from £109,411 in Derry City and Strabane District Council to £146,662 in Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

House Price Index and Standardised Price in each council area Q1 2017:

Antrim and Newtownabbey

Index: 111.3

Quarterly Change: -2.2%

Annual Change: 6.0%

Std Price: £127,920

Ards and North Down

Index: 106.4

Quarterly Change: -0.2%

Annual Change: 2.2%

Std Price: £142,807

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

Index: 114.2

Quarterly Change: 1.3%

Annual Change: 4.5%

Std Price: £112,532

Belfast

Index: 109.6

Quarterly Change: -2.3%

Annual Change: 4.4%

Std Price: £115,868

Causeway Coast and Glens

Index: 117.7

Quarterly Change: -1.4%

Annual Change: 3.6%

Std Price: £127,081

Derry City and Strabane

Index: 115.6

Quarterly Change: 1.7%

Annual Change: 8.4%

Std Price: £109,411

Fermanagh and Omagh

Index: 117.2

Quarterly Change: -0.6%

Annual Change: 2.2%

Std Price: £112,358

Lisburn and Castlereagh

Index: 109.2

Quarterly Change: -1.3%

Annual Change: 3.0%

Std Price: £146,662

Mid and East Antrim

Index: 111.0

Quarterly Change: -3.1%

Annual Change: 3.8%

Std Price: £114,932

Mid Ulster

Index: 111.7

Quarterly Change: 0.5%

Annual Change: 2.0%

Std Price: £124,950

Newry, Mourne and Down

Index: 115.8

Quarterly Change: 2.3%

Annual Change: 7.9%

Std Price: £130,322