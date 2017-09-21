‘Growing food scene quickly becoming a tourist attraction’

Causeway Coast and Glens Restaurant Week returns this autumn – and the organisers are encouraging local foodie businesses to get involved.

Running from November 11 to 19, it will feature theme nights, food tours and the very best of local produce.

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Tourism team, the nine-day programme is a celebration of the areas’ growing reputation as a fantastic foodie destination.

Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor, Councillor Joan Baird, OBE said: “Restaurant Week was first introduced last year, and we were delighted with its inaugural success.

“Our growing food scene is quickly becoming a tourist attraction in its own right, and combined with our coastline and countryside, we have it all.

“Plans are now well under way for this year’s event, and we are calling on food businesses, including restaurants, bars, food producers and food tour operators, to get involved.”

This year’s event will coincide with the council’s award-winning music festival, Atlantic Sessions. Combining an electric mix of sounds with great food, it promises to be a memorable week on the Causeway Coast.

Kerrie McGonigle, Destination manager, said: “The Causeway Coast and Glens has an extensive foodie repertoire, ranging from street food to fine dining and artisan markets.

“Restaurant Week is a celebration of all of this, so if you’ve got a unique food experience, a speciality menu or a great special offer share it with us.

“We are looking forward to working with local businesses to showcase a flavour of the Causeway Coast and Glens.”

If you want to get involved, full details should be sent to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Tourism team by emailing vicky.stevenson@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or clare.quinn@rvacc.co.uk

The closing date for applications is noon on Monday, October 2.