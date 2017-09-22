Greggs opens in Coleraine

Food-on-the-go retailer Greggs has opened a new outlet in Coleraine creating 12 new jobs.

The Church Street shop will offer the full range of the firm’ product, from its famous baked savouries and freshly ground-to-order coffee menu to confectionery products, soups, sandwiches and its popular Balanced Choice range.

Mathew Jordan, manager of the new premises, said: “I’m excited to lead the team which will bring Greggs to Coleraine for the first time. The new shop is located in the bustling centre of the town – making it the perfect place for local people to enjoy breakfast or lunch during their working day.

“Our shop also offers seating - and with Coleraine renowned as a busy shopping town Greggs is the idea place to take a break and recharge with a coffee.”

The shop is open Monday to Saturday (7am to 6pm) and Sunday (9am to 5pm).

Greggs first entered the Northern Ireland market in 2015 via a franchised shop in the Applegreen Service Station on the M2. Coleraine is the twelfth company-managed outlet in the province.