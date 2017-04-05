Game of Thrones showcased for millions of potential visitors

Millions of potential holidaymakers are to learn about Causeway Coast’s Game of Thrones® connection.

It follows a visit to the Dark Hedges by overseas media from Great Britain, United States, France, Germany, Canada, Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria and India

Invited by Tourism Ireland, in conjunction with Tourism NI, the journalists’ itinerary included a trip along the Causeway route, stopping off at various film locations: the caves at Cushendun (Stormlands); the harbour at Ballintoy (Lordsport); and the Dark Hedges near Ballymoney (Kings Road).

The party also had a chance to see one of Tourism Ireland’s Game of Thrones® doors in Mary McBride’s Pub in Cushendun.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to highlight our connection with the Game of Thrones® around the world and at the same time show off the spectacular scenery of Northern Ireland.

“By reading all about the landscapes and locations featured in the series, we hope it will inspire many more visitors from overseas to come and explore them for themselves.

“Tourism Ireland is undertaking a busy programme of promotions throughout 2017, to build on the growth in overseas visitors to Northern Ireland. We are highlighting the Causeway Coastal Route as well as other iconic experiences like Titanic Belfast, the Giant’s Causeway and our unique National Trust properties as well as our world-renowned golf and food.”

Game of Thrones® fever is again on the rise with anticipation of the long-awaited seventh season happening in July. Tourism Ireland is preparing to launch its latest campaign in the summer to showcase Northern Ireland to millions of fans of the series worldwide.