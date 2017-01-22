Finance Minister to meet with parties on 'no-hiding-place inquiry' into RHI

Finance Minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir is to meet with political parties tomorrow to discuss the Public Inquiry into the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Scheme.

The Minister said: “This Inquiry will be impartial and objective and it will be tasked with getting to the truth of this scandal. These meetings will provide an opportunity to discuss the terms of reference and hear the views of other parties. My objective remains to deliver a no-hiding-place Inquiry that serves the public interest.”

It is the Minister’s intention to make a statement to the Assembly on the RHI Inquiry on Tuesday.