Causeway Coast and Glens has five star performers for Irish Food Awards

There’ll be a strong flavour of the Causeway Coast and Glens at this weekend’s Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards.

A total of five producers from the area have been shortlisted for the accreditation, which is much sought after by both producers and consumers alike.

Richard Richard and Leona Kane with their children Jacob and Emily.

Representatives from Corndale Farm and Broighter Gold in Limavady, Ballinteer Farm in Macosquin, Lacada Brewery in Portrush and Glenballyeamon Eggs in Cushendall will journey to Dingle, Co Kerry for Saturday’s announcement of winners. The weekend will also feature networking events and workshops, giving the producers access to potential new buyers and markets.

The five finalists are all members of Causeway Coast and Glens Food Network. Established by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, it aims to transform the reputation of food from the area, by acting as a gateway to support avenues and market knowledge.

The Mayor , Councillor Joan Baird OBE, said: “I’m delighted to see that our region so well represented at these much-respected food awards. Our Food Network is a terrific example of partnership working, and I know our producers greatly value its support.

“The provenance of our food and drink is becoming more and more important, and the Causeway Coast and Glens area has much to celebrate in this regard. I wish the finalists all the very best.”

Niall Delargy from Glenballyeamon Eggs.

The local finalists are:

Broighter Gold rapeseed oil is run by husband and wife team Richard and Leona Kane growing one single variety seed on one type of soil. Oils are pressed to ensure a milder, golden purity. It is shortlisted in the Savoury Sauces, Condiments & Pantry category.

Ballinteer Farm, a third generation family farm dedicated to locally produced, high quality quail meat and egg. The only quail farm in Northern Ireland. it is a finalist in the Poultry category;

Corndale Farm, established in 2012, produces top quality, high welfare and free range pork. Based on the outskirts of Limavady, it adopts the field to fork approach and full traceability in all their products. It is a finalist in the Cured Meat and Charcuterie category;

Alastair Crown from Corndale Farm.

Lacada Brewery, is a community owned co-operative brewery launched in October 2015 with artfully produced craft beers taking their names from landmarks and stories on the Causeway Coast. It is in the running in the Beers, Ales, Lagers and Stouts category.

Glenballyeamon Eggs is a family run business in the Glens of Antrim. Dedicated to creating the best possible environment for hens, it is a finalist for its free range and barn eggs in the Chef’s Larder category.