Ballymoney Show championship goes to McLean Holstein cow

It took three judges to sort out the Supreme Cattle Championship at Ballymoney Show 2017.

Intermittent rain showers did not detract from the large crowds that enjoyed this year’s Ballymoney Show. The event saw The McLean family, from Bushmills in Co Antrim, win the Supreme Cattle Championship with the outstanding Holstein cow Priestland PS James Rose. The fourth calver had won the Dairy Inter-Breed title earlier in the day.

David Chestnutt with the Champion Charolais at Ballymoney Show 2017

But the judging of the Supreme Championship class was a close run thing with the Holstein cow competing for the top prize against the Beef Inter-Breed Champion, a cross-bred heifer exhibited by Moneymore man Robert Miller.

Initially, the two judges - Mark Logan from Clandeboye Estate and Alan Burleigh, from Lisnaskea – had called it a ‘dead heat’ between the two animals. At that stage, a third judge - John Henning - was called in to provide his assessment. His casting vote went in the direction of the Holstein cow.

James Rose calved in February of this year. Last weekend’s show saw her win a second successive Dairy Inter Breed title at Ballymoney. She is currently giving 58L of milk per day.

“We have had a great start to the showing year,” confirmed Iain McLean.

Maureen Scullion and her daughter Amy, from Ballymoney, enjoy a day-out at Ballymoney Show 2017 with Garth McClure, also from Ballymoney

“All of our stock performed extremely well at Ballymena last week and we have followed this up with an equally good performance at Ballymoney, which is our home show.”

Robert Miller won the Commercial Beef and Beef Inter-Breed championship with his 16-month old heifer Million Dollar Baby. She is an animal that has caught the eye at a number of shows already this year. Miller also won the reserve Commercial Beef Championship with another eye-catching heifer Jo Jo.

One of the most encouraging features of the 2017 agricultural show calendar to date has been the tremendous turnout of sheep at all the events. And last weekend’s Ballymoney Show did not disappoint in this regard.

The Inter-Breed title was won by Ballymena Charollais breeder William McAllister with an outstanding shearling ewe. The Reserve Inter Breed award was picked up by William and his father Brian with a Texel ram lamb.

Enjoying their day at Ballymoney Show 2017: Marissa Elliott, Ballycastle and Fergal Dooey, Dunloy

Sheep inter-breed judge Brian Gilchrist, from Biggar in Scotland, described the grouping of animals presented before him as being of elite quality.

“It really was exceptionally difficult to choose a winner from all of the breed representatives that had gained entry into the final class of the day,” he said.

“I chose the Charollais ewe as my champion because of her tremendous strength and all round character.”

Ballymoney Show results 2017

Kile Diamond, from Garvagh, with the Reserve Commercial Beef Champion at Ballymoney Show 2017

CATTLE

Supreme Champion: McLean family

Reserve: Robert Miller

Dairy Inter-Breed Champion: McLean family

Reserve: McLean family

Beef Inter – Breed Champion: R Miller

Martina O'Kane, from Dunloy with the Beef Inter-Breed Champion at Ballymoney Show 2017

Reserve: V Chestnutt

Dairy Young Handlers’ Champion (under 12): H Orr

Reserve: A Gregs

Beef Young Handlers’ Champion (under 12): K Diamond

Reserve: M McCrellis

Beef Young Handlers’ Champion (13 – 18 yo): V Johnston

Reserve: C Dorman

Best Group of three dairy animals: 1st McLean family; 2nd G Smyth

Best group of three pedigree beef animals: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd T Dodds

Best pedigree beef heifer: 1st Dorman family; 2nd T Dodds

Best pedigree beef bull: 1st T Dodds; 2nd V & D Chestnutt

Best pair of dairy heifers: 1st G Smyth; 2nd McLean family

Best pedigree dairy heifer in milk: 1st McLean family; 2nd McLean family

Best pedigree dairy heifer – not in milk: 1st McLean family; 2nd G Smyth

McLarnon’s Qualifiers: 1 McLean family; 2 Henry family

Linden Foods’ NISA qualifier – Beef Heifer Championship: Dorman family

Bank of Ireland Junior Bull Championship qualifier: T Dodds

Centenary Silver Salver – McLean family

Perpetual Challenge Cup - McLean family

Lely Centre Prize: McLean family

Runner-up: McLean family

Ballymoney Boriugh Council Cup: Robert Miller

Most Successful Cattle Exhibitor Award: McLean family

DAIRY SECTION

Holstein classes

Champion: McLean family

Reserve: McLean family

Calf class – less than 8 months: 1st McLean family; 2nd Gregg family

Calf class – 8 to 12 months: 1st Henry family; 2nd D Torrens

Heifer – not in milk: 1st McLean family; 2nd G Smyth

Heifer in milk: 1st McLean family; 2nd Henry family

Cow in milk – 2nd lactation and above: 1st McLean family; 2nd McLean family

Dairy Coloured breeds classes

Champion: M King family

Reserve: M King family

Calf class – under 12 months: 1st M King

Cow in milk class: 1st M King

BEEF SECTION

Aberdeen Angus classes

Champion: S McCollum

Reserve: A & G Parke

Bull born in 2015: 1st S McCollum; 2nd V & D Chestnutt

Bull born in 2016: 1st A & G Parke

Cow class: 1st A & G Parke

Belted Galloway classes

Champion: R Creith

Reserve: S Barry

Cow class: 1st R Creith; 2nd R Creith

Senior heifer class: 1st L & C O’Neill; 2nd D Henry

Bull class: 1st D Henry; 2nd S Barry

British Blue classes

Champion: Dorman family

Reserve: T Dodds

Bull class: 1st T Dodds

Cow class: 1st Dorman family; 2nd T Dodds

Heifer class: 1st T Dodds

Calf class: 1st C McCrea

Pairs class: 1st T Dodds

British Blonde classes

Champion: Johnston Farms

Reserve: Johnston Farms

Cow class: 1st Johnston Farms

Senior heifer class: 1st Johnston Farms

Junior heifer class: 1st Johnston Farms

Pairs class: 1st Johnston Farms

Charolais classes

Champion: V & D Chestnutt

Reserve: A Shiels

Senior bull: 1st V & D Chestnutt

Bull born in 2016: 1st A Shiels

Cow class: 1st A Shiels

Hereford classes

Champion: I McFadden

Reserve: C McCrea

Cow class: 1st C McCrea

Heifer class: 1st I McFadden

Limousin classes

Champion: Crawford Bros

Reserve: L Millen

Cow class: 1st Crawford Bros; 2nd L Millen

Senior heifer class: 1st L Millen; 2nd R Robinson

Heifer or bull – yearling class: 1st Crawford Bros

Beef Shorthorn classes

Champion: Cherryvalley Est

Reserve: Cherryvalley Est

Cow class: 1st Cherryvalley Est

Heifer class: 1st Cherryvalley Est; 2nd M Millen

Calf class: 1st S Kerr

Bull class: 1st Cherryvalley Est; 2nd S Kerr

Pairs class: 1st M Millen; 2nd Cherryvalley Est

Commercial classes

Champion: R Miller

Reserve: R Miller

Store heifer class: 1st R Miller; 2nd R Miller

Beef heifer class: 1st R Miller; 2nd G Elliott

SHEEP SECTION

Inter-breed Champion: W McAllister

Reserve: B & W McAllister

Northern Ireland Continental Sheep qualifier: 1 E McAllister

NISA Sheep Championship – qualifier: 1 C Patterson; 2 M Wright

Young handler class 8 – 14: 1st L Doyle; 2nd W Stewart

Beltex classes

Champion: E McAllister

Reserve: E McAllister

Ewe class: 1st E McAllister

Ram lamb class: 1st E McAllister

Ewe lamb class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister

Pair of lambs: 1st E McAllister

Lanark Blackface classes

Champion: S Wallace

Reserve: A McFarland

Senior ram class: 1st S Wallace

Shearling ram class: 1st A McFarlane; 2nd McCormick Bros

Ewe – any age – class: 1st S Wallace; 2nd S Wallace

Shearling ewe class: 1st S Wallace; 2nd N McClenaghan

Ram lamb class: 1st S Wallace; 2nd A McFarland

Ewe lamb class: 1st A McFarland; 2nd N McLenaghan

Perth Blackface classes

Champion: W & R Smyth

Reserve: W & R Smyth

Ram class – 2 shear and up: 1st W & R Smyth; 2nd A B Carson

Shearling ram class: 1st W & R Smyth; 2nd W & R Smyth

Ewe rearing lambs class: 1st A B Carson; 2nd G Watson

Shearling ewe class; 1st M & R Smyth: 2nd G Watson

Ram lamb class: 1st A B Carson; 2nd A B Carson

Ewe lamb class: 1st W & R Smyth; 2nd M & R Smyth

Pair of lambs class: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd W & R Smyth

Blue Faced Leicester classes

Champion: M Wright

Reserve: M Wright

Senior ram class: 1st E McKeegan

Ewe class: 1st M Wright; 2nd W Adams

Yearling ewe class: 1st W Adams; 2nd M Wright

Ram lamb class: 1st E McKeegan; 2nd M Wright

Ewe lamb class: 1st W Adams; 2nd M Wright

Pair of lambs class: 1st M Wright; 2nd W Adams

Border Leicester classes

Champion: H Dickey

Reserve: H Dickey

Ram class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey

Ewe class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey

Gimmer class: 1st C Patterson; 2nd H Dickey

Ram lamb class: 1st W Adams; 2nd H Dickey

Ewe lamb class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd W Adams

Pair of lambs class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd I Barr

Charollais classes

Champion: W McAllister

Reserve: T Fenton

Ram class: 1st T Fenton; 2nd D & L Mawhinney

Senior ewe class: 1st T Fenton; 2nd R McBratney

Shearling ewe class: 1st W McAllister; 2nd W McAllister

Ram lamb class: 1st T Fenton; 2nd D Kerr

Ewe lamb class: 1st W McAllister; 2nd W McAllister

Group of three class: 1st T Fenton; 2nd W McAllister

Dorset classes

Champion: A Knox

Reserve: J & C Robson

Ram class: 1st J & C Robson; 2nd S Wilson

Ewe class: 1st J & C Robson; 2nd S McCarry

Shearling ewe class: 1st S Wilson; 2nd J & C Robson

Ram lamb class: 1st A Knox; 2nd J Wilson

Ewe lamb class: 1st J & C Robson; 2nd S McCarry

Pair of lambs class: 1st A Knox; 2nd J & C Robson

Greyface classes

Champion: J Adams

Reserve: J Adams

Senior ewe class: 1st J Adams; 2nd M Wright

Yearling ewe – dry: 1st J Adams; 2nd P Donnelly

Yearling ewe – suckling: 1st:J Adams

Ewe lamb class: 1st M Wright

Hampshire Down classes

Champion: S Doyle

Reserve: D McAleese

Ewe class: 1st D McAleese

Ewe lamb class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd P Lawson

Ram class: 1st D McAleese

Ram lamb class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd P Lawson

Pair of lambs class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd P Lawson

Ile de France classes

Champion: E Adamson

Reserve: E Adamson

Ram class: 1st E Adamson

Ewe class: 1st E Adamson

Ewe lamb class: 1st E Adamson

Kerryhill classes

Champion: I Barr

Reserve: J Stewart

Ram class: 1st J Barr; 2nd A & M McConnell

Ewe class: 1st:I Barr; 2nd J Stewart

Ram lamb class: 1st J Stewart; 2nd A & M McConnell

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Stewart; 2nd A & M McConnell

Pair of lambs class: 1st J Stewart; 2nd A & M McConnell

Mules classes

Champion: W Adams

Reserve: M Wright

Senior ewe class: 1st M Wright; 2nd W Adams

Shearling ewe class: 1st M Wright; 2nd P Donnelly

Ewe lamb class: 1st W Adams; 2nd M Wright

Pair of lambs class: 1st M Wright; 2nd W Adams

Rouge de L’Oeust classes

Champion: J Tannahill

Reserve: J Tannahill

Ram class: 1st J Tannahill

Ewe class: 1st J Tannahill

Shearling ewe class: 1st J Tannahill

Ram lamb class: 1st J Tannahill

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Tannahill

Pair of lambs class: 1st J Tannahill

Suffolk classes

Champion: R & J Watson

Reserve: H O’Kane

Senior ram class: 1st R & J Watson

Shearling ram class: 1st R & J Watson; 2nd R & S Barclay

Ewe class: 1st C Patterson; 2nd H O’Kane

Shearling ewe class: 1st H O’Kane; 2nd R C & J C Watson

Ram lamb class: 1st R & J Watson; 2nd P Donnelly

Ewe lamb class: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd R & J Watson

Pair of lambs class: 1st R & J Watson; 2nd P Donnelly

Texel classes

Zwartbles’ classes

Champion: E Anderson

Reserve: E Anderson

Ewe class: 1st E Anderson

Shearlingfewe class: 1st E Anderson

Champion: B & W McAllister

Reserve: A Gault

Ram class: 1st K McAfee; 2nd K McAfee

Ewe class: 1st A Gault; 2nd C Gregg

Shearling ewe class: 1st A Gault; 2nd A Gault

Ram lamb class: 1st B & W McAllister; 2nd V & D Chestnutt

Ewe lamb class: 1st A Gault; 2nd A Gault

Pair of lambs class: 1st A Gault; 2nd C Gregg

Pair of hogget ewes: 1st A Gault; 2nd A Thompson

Lleyn classes

Champion: R Millen

Reserve: Adamson family

Ram class: 1st R Millen; 2nd G Calwell

Ewe class: 1st R Millen; 2nd G Calwell

Shearling ewe class: 1st Adamson family; 2nd R Millen

Ram lamb class: 1st R Millen; 2nd R Millen

Ewe lamb class: 1st R Millen; 2nd R Millen

Pair of lambs’ class: 1st R Millen; 2nd G Calwell

Butcher’s lambs classes

Champion: J Tannahill

Reserve: J Tannahill

Any other breed classes

Champion: A & J Knox

Reserve: V Hughes

Ram class: 1st A & J Knox

Ewe class: 1st A & J Knox; 2nd A & J Knox

Ram lamb class: 1st A & J Knox; 2nd J Hawthorne

Ewe lamb class: 1st V Hughes; 2nd A & J Knox

GOAT SECTION

Champion: Galbraith Brothers

Reserve: Galbraith Brothers

Female goat class – Toggenburg: 1st Galbraith Brothers

Female goat class – Anglo Nubian: 1st Galbraith Brothers

Female goatling class – Saanen: 1st Galbraith Brothers; 2nd M J McMorris

Female goatling class – Anglo Nubian: 1st Galbraith Brothers

Female goatlng class – Toggenburg: 1st Galbraith Bros

Female kid class – Saanen: 1st M McMorris; 2nd Galbraith Bros

Josh Gibson, Glarryford and his uncle Colin Moody, from Bushmills, with a Belted Galloway calf entered for Ballymoney Show 2017