Ballintoy pub is ‘top dog’ in Northern Ireland

The Fullerton Arms in Ballintoy has won the DogBuddy Dog-friendly Pub Award for Northern Ireland.

Now in their second year, the awards recognise businesses across the UK that welcome not just two, but four-legged customers too.

Encouraging hound-lovers and pup parents up and down the UK to show some well-deserved appreciation of existing dog-friendly establishments, the awards also promote dog-friendly values across all pubs nationwide.

Sean McLaughlin, landlord at The Fullerton Arms, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be regional winners for the second year in a row. Our Pub is not just for those with two legs, we adore our four-pawed friends!

“We like to welcome dogs the way a dog welcomes you after a hard day at work, and reward their loyalty so they can get the chance to spend some quality time with their owners after a perfect walk along the Causeway Coast.”

Online dog-sitting platform, DogBuddy.com also announced the runners-up for Northern Ireland in its nationwide awards as voted for by pub-going dog owners including Inn on the Coast (Portrush), Harbour Bar (Portrush) and Brown Trout (Coleraine)

Richard Setterwall, founder and CEO of DogBuddy comments; “For the second year running, DogBuddy – with the help of dog lovers up and down the country - has been searching for the best of the best when it comes to dog-friendly pubs, with The Fullerton Arms, we’ve found just that. The superb service demonstrated shows a real consideration for dog welfare and happiness, which we at DogBuddy value above all.

“The whole DogBuddy pack is proud to congratulate The Fullerton Arms on winning the Dog-friendly Pub Award for Northern Ireland, and hopes that the awards will inspire dog owners country-wide to discover and support their local pubs.”