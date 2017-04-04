Almost 230 posts to be filled in seasonal jobs boost

Ballymoney is set for a seasonal jobs boost as part of a forthcoming recruitment campaign by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Almost 230 posts in a range of roles across the local government authority will be filled during the drive.

Details were revealed as Grafton Recruitment was appointed, after a competitive tender, as the exclusive provider of temporary labour to the council.

Claire Dooher, regional director, commented: “Grafton are looking forward to working in partnership with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to deliver high quality recruitment solutions across the council area.

“As industry experts in public sector recruitment, we understand the sourcing nuances required to deliver high quality candidates to support seasonal requirements.

“This is such a beautiful and picturesque place and we are delighted to have the opportunity to enhance the visitor experience to this area, through the provision of flexible labour.”

As part of the contract award, Grafton will soon be announcing the recruitment campaign for 226 seasonal staff.

The timely announcement comes ahead of the busy Easter holiday period, which will see Ballymoney stage its inaugural Spring Fair on Saturday, April 15.

A dedicated email address has been set up for anyone interested in working with the council on a flexible basis and can be contacted on causewaycoastandglens@graftonrecruitment.com