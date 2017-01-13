Bushvalley and Ballycastle unite

Bushvalley Primary School are delighted to have established strong links with Ballycastle High School.

This unity has allow staff to develop their curriculum provision and create bonds that ensure transition is made with ease from Key Stage 2 to Key Stage 3.

Pupils pictured trying to develop a circuit and light up Rudolphs nose.

Recently all pupils from P5 – P7 enjoyed creating solutions using chemicals and formed snowflakes, and sucessfully lit up Rudolph’s nose by forming a complete circuit. A huge thank you to Vice Principal and Head of Science Mrs Stewart, her technician and pupils of the school who prepared the activities and spent the day with us working with Key Stage Two – everyone thoroughly enjoyed it.