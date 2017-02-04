Bushmills man in court charged with drugs offences

A Bushmills man (56), has appeared in court charged with drugs offences.

William John McClements, of Causeway Road, faces four charges relating to September 24 last year.

He is accused of possessing cannabis; possessing cannabis with intent to supply; cultivating a cannabis plant and producing cannabis.

He appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, January 30 where a police officer said she believed she could connect him to the charges.

He was released on his own bail of £500 to an address in Portrush and the case was adjourned to March.