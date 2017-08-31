Brian and Denis put on their aprons for ‘Ready, Steady, Cook’

One burns salad and the other can just about manage to poach an egg - not exactly great recommendations for the two candidates for a forthcoming charity version of ‘Ready, Steady Cook’...

However, big-hearted media men Brian Moore and Denis McNeill have agreed to don their aprons for a special evening of culinary craic and entertainment at the Crannagh in Portstewart all in aid of the Coleraine branch of Save the Children.

Tickets for this unique event, to be held at The Crannagh Licensed Restaurant on Thursday, September 28, are already on sale.

The host for the night will be the lovely Sarah Travers and the event will feature proprietor of the Crannagh and top chef Barry Dallat attempting to teach Denis and Brian Moore to cook.

The audience will be invited to judge the finished “dishes” and every penny raised goes to the Save The Children charity.

Q Radio presented Denis said: “I admit to being useless in the kitchen although I do try the odd poached egg and if I make a mistake the next door neighbour’s dog gets it.

“And come to think of it he does seem to be putting on a lot of weight!

“I suppose my speciality would be Tomato and Basil Soup and sometimes I even put tomatoes in it...”

North Coast DJ and compere Brian said: “My wife is a wonderful cook so I’m entirely spoilt and indeed, who would want burnt salad anyway?

“That said, I’m determined to give Denis a run for his money as I don’t rate his skills much after I watched the incompetent way he stirs his tea!”

The local Save the Children committee members who met with Denis and Brian this week couldn’t be more delighted and reckon it’s going to be one of the best events they ever organised.

Joy Kearney, Yvonne Orr and Joan McCallum all agreed: “After this we think our families will look on our culinary skills with much more respect.”

Tickets for the event which include a light rubber courtesy of The Crannagh are priced at £10 and are available from committee members, The Crannagh and the Save The Children Shop in New Row in Coleraine.

Save the Children helped 22.1 million children through their work in 2016 alone.

They run world-class programmes to save children’s lives and challenge world leaders to keep to their promises to give children a brighter future.

They work in more than 120 countries, including the UK.

Check out the website for more information www.savethechildren.org.uk