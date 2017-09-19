Bottle thrown by drunk narrowly missed child

A drunk who threw a bottle which narrowly missed a child on a street during a July 12 parade this year in Coleraine had been drinking since 6.30am, a court heard.

Jordan Harding (22), of Glenshane Road, Claudy, previously pleaded guilty to being disorderly in the Railway Place area of Coleraine.

He was in the dock at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, September 18 for sentencing.

A prosecutor said police received a report at 2.10pm on July 12 of a drunk male smashing bottles after he had been removed from a bar because he was highly intoxicated.

The lawyer said one of the bottles “narrowly missed a child” in an area where families were present.

A defence lawyer said it was not his client’s “finest hour”.

He said Harding started drinking at 6.30am which was “never a good idea”.

Ordering the defendant to do 50 hours of unpaid work, District Judge Peter King said Harding came before the court with 14 previous convictions and he said: “There may well be a thread of drink related offending”.

At a separate court case in Coleraine recently, which heard a Londonderry man who had gone to The Twelfth in Coleraine was disorderly in Railway Place, District Judge Liam McNally said he had noticed a statement urging people to remember the ‘Battle’ and not the bottle.

He said that defendant obviously hadn’t taken that onboard.