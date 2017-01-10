‘Bjorn Again’ fundraiser

Following on from the success of their Autumn Farm Walk, the Greenmount Association is pleased to announce they will be hosting The Greenmount Association Annual Charity Fundraising Event on Saturday, January 28 at 7.30pm in The Royal Court Hotel, Portrush.

Entertainment on the night will be provided by the ABBA tribute act Bjorn Identity and compere for the evening will be well known comic actress from Belfast, Nuala McKeever.

The night’s entertainment will also include a buffet supper. A number of fundraising activities will take place throughout the evening including a raffle with a selection of worthy prizes on offer.

Chairman of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland Ian Crowe said: “The charity are delighted that the Greenmount Association have chosen them as the receiving charity of this annual fundraising event in January.”

Ian went on to say that they are hopeful that the service will be up and running in March and that it is estimated that this new service will save between 18 and 50 lives per year in Northern Ireland. However the cost will be in the region of £1.8 to £2 million hence the need to fundraise for this essential service.

Tickets cost £25 each and early booking is advisable. To book tickets, please contact Greenmount Campus on 028 9442 6700. To be in with a chance to win two free tickets please, visit the Greenmount Association Facebook Page for more details. https://www.facebook.com/GreenmountAssociation/