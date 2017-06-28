Big Tent Gospel Crusade a huge success

People flocked from all over the Community and from every Church denomination for four consecutive nights, as Ballymoney Church of God hosted their fifth Big Tent Gospel Crusade.

There was a real buzz of excitement and anticipation in the air as Pastor Jonathan welcomed many hundreds of people who came along each night to enjoy this wonderful event.

The Church’s own Praise Team led the crowd in good, lively, hand clapping worship before guest singers ‘Revelation’ ministered alongside the many talented singers and musicians of Ballymoney Church of God.

The Pastors preached The Word, testified and prayed for those in need and people commented on the amazing worship, the beautiful anointed atmosphere and the challenging and very powerful Gospel message.

Many returned each evening to experience and enjoy more of God’s ‘outpouring’. On the final Gospel Celebration Night a very large crowd attended and the magnificent sum of £1,316 was raised for ‘Cherish A Child’,

the Church’s community project that helps respond to the specific needs of local children. This Ministry Outreach works alongside various Agencies to ensure that a real difference is made in the homes where it is most needed.

Many have already been enquiring as to when the next Big Tent Crusade will be! Pastor Jonathan Payne was overwhelmed by the support of the Community.

Pastor Yvonne Payne was delighted with the response to The Gospel message through word and song and commented that the whole event far exceeded their highest hopes and expectations.

Pastor Jon Ogle is thrilled at the success of the four nights.

The Church’s aim throughout this Crusade was to impact the town and wider Community with The Gospel message. Certainly, by the large crowds that attended each night and the many favourable comments each evening

from visitors; as well as the phone calls for many days after, this aim has certainly been achieved. Pastor Jonathan reflected that “It took a lot of preparation and many hours of team work behind the scenes, but God blessed,

challenged and inspired – we couldn’t have asked for more”.

“Then the cloud covered the Tent of Meeting, and the glory of the Lord filled the tabernacle!” (Exodus 40:34)