Big Telly scoops two business ‘Oscars’

Portstewart’s professional theatre company Big Telly has scooped two titles at the Allianz Arts & Business NI Awards 2017.

The Old Stena Terminal, which is part of the Belfast Harbour, played host to over 250 guests recently for the Allianz Arts & Business NI Awards.

Winner of Allianz Arts & Business NI Corporate responsibility Award: Sean McGrath, CEO, Allianz; Linda McCracken, Zoe Seaton, Big Telly Theatre Company; Amy Maguire, Atlantic Hotel and Mary Nagele, Chief Executive, Arts & Business NI

Dr Wendy Austin, MBE compered the awards ceremony, steering the proceedings with her distinctive flair conducting the audience on a journey of artistic excellence.

There were nine awards presented in total to winning arts - business partnerships with award pieces designed and created by local artist, Wendy Ward.

The Awards showcased examples of innovative creative collaborations between the business community and the arts sector, delivering a diverse range of tangible business benefits.

The winning partnerships represented a varied section of the business community and arts sectors.

Big Telly’s Trade Secrets project resulted in them winning two awards on the night - Allianz Arts & Business NI Corporate Responsibility Award for their partnership with 30 businesses in Coleraine, Portrush and Portstewart and also the sought after Arts Award.

The Arts Award is accompanied by a cash prize of £3,000. Accessibility to the arts defines Big Telly as a company, which since 1987 has aimed to innovate, inspire and ignite the imagination through its production, touring and training activities.

Presenting the Allianz Arts & Business NI Awards Sean McGrath, CEO, Allianz, highlighted the importance of the arts sector to society in general and applauded the commitment of local businesses to the sector. The Allianz Arts & Business NI Awards celebrate excellent examples of best practice in terms of arts and business collaboration. These inspiring projects are making a real difference to everyone involved as well as enriching society as a whole.”

Department of Communities Minister Paul Givan said: “This year’s Awards mark the beginning of Arts & Business NI’s 30th year, during which time they have forged countless successful partnerships between businesses and the arts sector in Northern Ireland at both corporate and individual level.

“Now more than ever this role is vital to our arts sector as it faces new challenges and adapts to the ever changing economic climate. Partnerships and collaboration between artists and businesses, and between the private and public sector will be a crucial building block going forward.”