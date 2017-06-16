‘Big Bang’ success for Loreto students

Five students from Loreto College Coleraine have won top awards at the annual Big Bang Fair at Northern Ireland Young Innovators, held at the Ulster University, Jordanstown, last week.

The Big Bang Fair Northern Ireland is one of the largest events of its kind in the UK, celebrating the achievements of young people in STEM.

Loreto College students Dominic Bradley, S�an Doherty and Fearghal Close, who have won through to the National Final of the Big Bang competition.

At its centre is an exhibition of innovation and exciting project work carried out by students from school throughout Ireland.The event aims to promote interest and engagement in the STEM subjects, for all age groups.

Loreto College Year 12 students Dónal Close and Sian Donaghy investigated ‘Phonebook Physics’ and carried out complex mathematical analysis of the friction associated with interleaved pages of paper and the force required to separate them. Sian and Dónal won the Queen’s University Belfast Maths and Physics prize for their project.

In addition to this, Dónal Close and Sian Donaghy were joined by Year 13 students Dominic Bradley, Séan Doherty and Fearghal Close as Big Bang National Final Nomination winners. Fearghal, Séan and Dominic carried out a project entitled ‘Crumple Zones’ investigating innovative methods of packaging used to minimise damage to electronic gadgets delivered by drones

Both groups will travel to the National final of the Big Bang competition to be held in the NEC arena, Birmingham in March 2018.

Praising the Loreto College students on their projects, the judges commented that the students were wonderful ambassadors for the school. Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, paid tribute to all five students and their teacher, Mrs Maeve Close, on this wonderful achievement.