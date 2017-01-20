BHF Heart Hero Awards 2017

British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland (BHF NI) is asking locals to nominate their Heart Hero for our Heart Hero Awards 2017.

The four categories this year are: Inspiration award; Fighting spirit award; Young hero award; Heart health professional award.

These awards recognise and celebrate the exceptional contribution of heart patients and their families, fundraisers, volunteers and health professionals who have made an exceptional contribution to the fight for every heartbeat.

Since the BHF was established the annual number of deaths from heart and circulatory disease in the UK has fallen by half.

BHF are asking locals to nominate their Heart Hero, so that we can celebrate their achievements in helping us to eradicate this devastating disease.

To find out more and to nominate, go to our website www.bhf.org.uk/heartheroes