Best dressed window contest

A golf-themed competition is taking place for businesses and community organisations across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

Organised by Causeway Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Tourism NI, it’s all part of the build up to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open which takes place in Portstewart from July 5-9.

As an added incentive, there are fantastic prizes on offer, as Eddie Rowan, Tourism NI Events Manager explains: “Get ready by dressing your business/community organisation for the occasion. The overall winner will receive two VIP tickets to the tournament, compliments of Dubai Duty Free. Runners up will receive prizes very kindly donated by European Tour and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

“We will provide bunting, posters and a window sticker with the Titans Golf logo to help you on your way with your themed display but we want people to be as creative as they can. Our online toolkit, available from tourismni.com/Grow-Your-Business/golf/irish-open-2017/ can help you be even more creative!”

Anyone interested in taking part should register their interest before May 26 by emailing info@causewaychamber.com.

For full details go to https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/news/best-dressed-window-competition-open-for-entries.