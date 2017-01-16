Benvarden installation and dedication

A progressive Benvarden Temperance LOL 1001 transformed an installation and dedication into an intra-community social event that engendered praise from visiting brethren and artists.

Returning WM Andy McLean recounted the improvements within the arrangement of current tenant, Benvarden Temperance LOL 1001, including the restoration of the hall, improved carpark area, band and lodge members increasing, social events, Lottery, craft and friendship group growing.

WM Andy McLean hands over a Gift to Tommy Stirling (Snr) in recognition of 30 years service to Benvarden Flute Band.

In concluding Benvarden Temperance LOL 1001 want to raise awareness of their involvement in a joint project with Dervock LOL 534, Derrykeighan Guiding Star LOL 995, Ultoniae Cultural and Heritage Society and Building Communities Resource Centre in commemorating the story of Pte John Meeke MM – a member of Benvarden Temperance LOL 1001, who saved the life of Major William Redmond, a famous Irish Nationalist at the Battle of Messines in June Of 1917. Interested in joining, contact Mervyn Calvin or Steven Phillips.