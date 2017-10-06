‘Belly’ good fundraising idea for dog charity

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue has been offered the chance to dine and dance with award winning Truva Chargrill Restaurant as they host a belly dancing dinner night for the charity.

Owners Turan and Emma have offered to raise money for one of their favourite charities on the north coast and will be hosting the event which is open to everyone on Friday, October 20.

There will be a three-course dinner and a glass of wine on arrival, along with the specialised professional Turkish belly dancer who will be making a special appearance during the evening. The restaurant is located at the bottom of Captain Street in the Waterside area of Coleraine.

Maggie Dimsdale-Bobby, Chairman CCDR said: “The support we have had from individuals and local businesses has been amazing. On behalf of the Trustees and the volunteers, I can’t thank the team at Truva enough for this fundraising event.

“Every penny counts to give a dog a second chance, and we believe every dog deserves just that. Since I established the charity, the number of calls received to rehome a dog is as high now as it ever was, so we know how important it is to have the support of the local community and to work in partnership with others.

“I look forward to the dinner and experiencing this fantastic award-winning restaurant and at £30per person for an evening which includes a three course dinner, drink on arrival and entertainment, our charity will also benefit from the support of those attending.”

Turan will be hosting the evening and will be on hand with his team catering for all guests. HE said: ”It is important that we at Truva work with our local community and the Causeway Coast Dog Rescue is vitally important as one of our local charities.

“We have so many dog owners who stop off for coffee at our Truva Delights in Portstewart, and many of our four-legged friends are rescue dogs from the charity which have now found their forever home. We hope that this dinner and evening with entertainment will encourage everyone to come along and book a ticket to the event as we have limited numbers.”

For details of the menu go to www.truvachargrill.co.uk and to purchase a ticket it can reserved on line http://d36.co/12svY, or call into Truva Delights in Portstewart or to Truva Chargrill in Coleraine.

For more information on the work of the charity, or if you are considering giving a #fureverhome to one of the #CCDR dogs, please look at their facebook for new dogs every week @causewaycoastdogrescue or go to their website under ‘dogs for rehoming’.