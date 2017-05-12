Bee Heard event for Mental Health Awareness Week

Bee Heard, a mental health peer advocacy charity, held a Coffee Morning in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Week on May 10.

At the event, participants and volunteers discussed their own mental wellbeing. Bee Heard would like to thank everyone who came along.

Bee Heard, a mental health peer advocacy charity, held a Coffee Morning in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Week recently.

James Butler, Co-Vice Chair said: “I have found that opening up to someone who understands about how you are feeling can be really beneficial for your own wellbeing. Mental health is something that affects everyone and needs to be looked after”.

Bee Heard offers a free drop in service on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursday between 11am and 4pm. No referrals necessary. Bee Heard is located at 22a New Row, Coleraine (above Daniel Henrys). Bee Heard also runs a creative arts group on Tuesdays, which aims to help people express their thoughts and feelings through various means. Email contact@beeheard.org.uk or call 7034 3886.