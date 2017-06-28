Be Unique Drama School summer camp

Following on from last week’s newspaper launch and enquiries that Be Unique Drama School have received over the past three weeks, Be Unique Drama are delighted to announce a week long Summer Camp which will run from August 14-18, on the first floor of 20 New Row, Coleraine.

Offering ‘Mini Drama’, a class for the 3 - 5 year olds in the morning and classes for the ‘Theatre Makers’, the 6 - 10 year olds in a choice of a morning or afternoon session, Be Unique Drama School is a brilliant way to keep your child creatively busy during the summer holidays.

Learning from a very experienced team of drama facilitators, actors and writers, your child will be given an outlet to develop and express their imagination and creative flair in a fun and exciting way.

In ‘Mini Drama’, the 3 – 5 year olds will experience an hour of puppets, stories, songs, rhymes, drama role play and much more. The 6 – 8 year olds, the ‘Theatre Makers’ will take part in many exciting and fun-filled activities including drama games, learning basic acting skills, developing their story writing, creating exciting new characters, learning dance routines, making masks, designing costumes and drawing their own sets for a stage!

Be Unique Drama School promises a week that your child will never forget while enhancing their confidence, creativity and self-esteem.

The Summer Camp is a great opportunity for your child to make lots of new friends through the creative means of drama, story writing, arts & crafts and dance.

There are limited spaces available, so book your place today and find out more by visiting beuniquedrama.com, calling or texting Martina on 07591053063 or by contacting ‘Be Unique Drama School’ on Facebook.