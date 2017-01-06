Barista Bar reach 260 site milestone

Retail coffee brand now largest by site numbers in NI, with total investment expected to reach £4million this year.

Barista Bar coffee brand owned by Henderson Foodservice Ltd. and sold exclusively across the SPAR, EUROSPAR and VIVO store network, had planned to end 2016 with 250 sites, but surpassed this total ahead of schedule and instead finished the year with 260 sites including a recent install at SPAR Milltown Ballymoney.

The news comes following a total investment figure of £3million to date, by Henderson Foodservice Ltd., a figure that is expected to grow to £4million before the end of 2017. The company has also announced that a further 70 sites will be opening early in the New Year, strengthening and growing the brand.

The 250th Barista Bar was installed in SPAR Milltown Ballymoney recently and marked the company achieving the greatest number of retail sites in Northern Ireland, thus making it the biggest retail coffee brand here.

Since launching in February 2015, the brand has experienced exponential growth with a surge in sites featuring the coffee machines. Investment has enabled the total number of Barista Bar machines to rise from just 30 to 260 in 2016 alone.

Mark Stewart-Maunder, Business Development Director explained; “The strength of the Barista Bar coffee brand lies not only in its great tasting coffee, but in its convenience to our customers. We know that the people of Northern Ireland are looking for premium quality and our Barista Bar format delivers this time and time again. The easy to use machines, the consistency in every cup and availability in virtually every town and city in Northern Ireland, means that you no longer have to visit a coffee shop to enjoy a truly fantastic cup of coffee. Investment in this brand has reached over £3,000,000 to date and we will continue to invest heavily to bring the brand to even more customers throughout 2017.”

Milltown SPAR store manager David Bucklee added: “We are delighted to have the Barista Bar installed instore and pleased to be able to offer our customers what we believe to be a truly great cup of coffee. At Milltown SPAR we understand that the needs of our customers are growing and evolving, convenience is becoming increasingly important to them so we are always trying to deliver more great services and expect the Barista Bar to be very popular with our customers.”