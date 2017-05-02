Bannsider fan Stevie is torn between two loves!

It’s a case of torn between two loves for life-long Coleraine FC fan and singer Stevie Black from Ballymoney.

For Stevie is currently playing a lead role in Portrush Music Society’s production of 9 to 5 the Musical in the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine.

The show runs all this week with two shows on Saturday, May 6, including a matinee performance which “kicks off”....yes....you guessed it, at the same time as the Irish Cup final featuring Stevie’s beloved Bannsiders.

“I just could NOT believe it when I realised the clash of dates,” said Stevie who plays the role of Joe in the Dolly Parton musical and is a regular at the Showgrounds.

“I’m a lifelong fan of Coleraine whose lifelong dream is to watch them lift the Irish Cup but I have to miss the final as I am fulfilling a lifelong ambition of appearing in a lead role on stage.

“But I will be keeping a close eye on how things are going at the National Stadium as I will be nipping into the theatre green room between scenes to keep up with the match.

“C’mon the Bannsiders!”

Meanwhile, the show’s three leading ladies - Elaine Macauley, Emma Thorpe and Aine Trolan - were consoling Stevie but also encouraging anyone who isn’t quite so devoted to football to come along to the Riverside to see the hilarious 9 to 5 The Musical.

Tickets are still available from the Box Office on 028 70 123 123 or online at tickets.riversidetheatre.co.uk