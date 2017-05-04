Banned from Cushendall bar as part of bail conditions

Two men from Cushendall have been banned from the town’s Central Bar as part of bail conditions after being charged with a number of offences.

Aidan John O’Neill (44) and Eamon James O’Neill (26), both of Coast Road, appeared side by side in the dock at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday, April 28.

They are both charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent; assault and affray on March 6 this year.

Eamon O’Neill is further charged with burglary with intent to steal by being a trespasser in a restricted area behind a pub counter at the Central Bar and assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm.

A police officer believed she could connect the men to the charges.

A prosecutor said they are still awaiting a full file in the case and the matter has been adjourned to May 26.

Both men, who have clear records, were released on £500 bail and they are not to enter the Central Bar; not to take alcohol and have no contact with the alleged injured parties.