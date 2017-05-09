Ballywatt Girls’ Brigade Display

Ballywatt Church Hall was well-filled with parents and friends for the recent annual Display and prize-giving for the members of the 225th N.I. Company Ballywatt Presbyterian Girls’ Brigade.

The audience members joined in enthusiastically with some of the items and showed their appreciation for the programme provided by the girls.

Ballywatt GB Explorer Section looking forward to their display. [Photograph by Kirsty Caldwell]

In keeping with the overall theme for the night “Serve”, Explorers and Tiny Tots performed a charming play in which the toys came out of The Toy Box to teach us that we all have different talents.

Juniors took the audience on a trip around the Emerald Isle with a wonderful selection of songs and dances.

Brigaders performed a thought-provoking play, while Seniors demonstrated a series of party dances and then got parents and friends to join in the fun!

The finale, ‘Serve like Jesus’, provided an insight into some of the Scripture lessons learned this year and showcased the choir’s beautiful singing.

The Guest of Honour Mrs. Louise McGinley (nee Chestnutt), a past officer and girl in the company, complimented the girls on their amazing turn-out and their exciting programme. She went on to encourage them to remain enthusiastic about serving God through Girls’ Brigade. Also on the platform were Company President, Mrs. Anna Rankin and Chaplain, Rev. Ross Collins.

The staff team expressed their thanks to everyone who had helped and supported Ballywatt GB during the year.