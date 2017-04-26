Ballymoney Spring Fair success as thousands flock to event

Ballymoney Spring Fair is to become a “signature event” for the town after the success of the inaugural programme over the Easter weekend.

Up to 3,000 people were drawn to the new one-day festival packed with vintage cars, family fun, traditional music, contemporary dance, crafts and food.

Councillor Ian Stevenson, who had lobbied for a replacement programme for the Mayor’s Show which hadn’t happened for a number of years following the review of local government, said he was pleased with the feedback received. The DUP representative said: “I think there’s no doubt it will an annual event. Most people were very happy with the Spring Fair.

“I will be meeting with the Events team and discussing the comments that were made and see if any improvements can be made. I want to give credit to those who made the fair a success.”

Mr Stevenson pointed out that it is important for Ballymoney area to have events spread throughout the year and next up will be the North-West 200 programme followed by Ballymoney Agricultural Show in June.

Organised by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the Spring Fair activities were located at Castlecroft Square, Megaw Park, The Diamond and the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre.

Commenting of the show, The Mayor, Alderman Maura Hickey, said: “Our first ever Ballymoney Spring Fair has been a resounding success. The council’s Events team have delivered an outstanding day out, with fantastic, family friendly attractions taking place across the town.

“It’s great to see so many people visit Ballymoney, especially as it coincides with the completion of a £220,000 Revitalise project, funded by the Department for Communities and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, to help transform the town centre.

“We are now looking forward to making Ballymoney Spring Fair an annual signature event for the town.”

Family fun was the order of the day with lots of free activities to participate in including an Easter egg hunt challenge, children’s craft workshops, Punch and Judy Shows and have-a-go archery.

Young people also got the chance to get up close and personal with a variety of owls, lizards, spiders and other creepy crawlies hosted by World of Owls, as well as enjoy the daredevil manoeuvres of the Trialstar stunt team.

Visitors packed into Castlecroft Square for the Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Market for the chance to try locally produced food and drink and high quality hand-crafted goods.

There was a vast array of music and dance with every taste catered for by the likes of CJ Entertainments, the Scad Beggers and Kelly Neill Dance Company.

Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce also supported a promotional event offering discounts throughout the day across many of the town centre’s retailers.

Motoring enthusiasts were treated to a vintage and classic car show at Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre by Ballymoney Old Vehicle Club that concluded with a cavalcade of cars and lorries preceded by a carnival through the town, sponsored by Smyth’s Eurospar.