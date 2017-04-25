Ballymoney Model have a busy Easter

The School Council at Ballymoney Model CIPS has been very busy over the last few weeks, organising a range of Easter activities.

Everyone took part in an Easter Egg hunt on Wednesday, April 5 and many children were busy at home designing eggs and creating masterpieces using boiled eggs! On Thursday 6th April, all entries were brought together for the School Council to judge and on Friday, April 7, the winners were announced.

Everyone who took part had great fun. Many thanks to the School Council and Miss Hemphill for organising a super week of fun activities!