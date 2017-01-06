Ballymoney Drama Festival latest

Ballymoney Drama Festival are happy to announce that the Festival this year will be held from Saturday, March 4 to Saturday, March 11 inclusive,

This year seven groups have applied to put on performances, and organisers are delighted to welcome back The Lifford Players from Donegal.

The other groups are Rosemary Drama Group, The Clarence Players, Theatre 3 Newtownabbey, The Bart Players, Holywood Players and after a few years absence, Bangor Drama Club are back. Everyone looks forward to welcoming all these groups on the stage in Ballymoney Town Hall.

Unfortunately the event will not have Newpoint Players from Newry this year as they are in USA on tour.

Adjudicator this year will be Chris Jaeger MBE from Wooster, England. Chris is very well known and experienced with a great presence and sense of humour. Members look forward to welcoming him on his first visit to Ballymoney

Dates for your diary: Official launch will be on Tuesday, February 7. Ticket sales will be in Town Hall. Season Tickets are available on Friday, February 17 and Saturday 18. Nightly tickets on sale from Wednesday, February 22.

Watch the press for further details on the Drama Festival 2017 for what promises to be a very interesting and successful week of plays.